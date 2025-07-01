Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 6,440 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,620,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,757,000 after buying an additional 2,041,986 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,508,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,097,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,448 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,972,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,646,000 after acquiring an additional 832,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

NYSE:AKR opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.99 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 500.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

