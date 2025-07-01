Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 65,711 Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 65,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth about $114,000.

Insider Activity at Millrose Properties

In other Millrose Properties news, CTO Adil Pasha acquired 2,500 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew B. Gorson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,238.40. This trade represents a 91.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $530,800 over the last ninety days.

Millrose Properties Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of MRP stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter.

Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

