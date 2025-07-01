Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,601 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BILL by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BILL by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,413,000 after acquiring an additional 274,701 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -385.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.36. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $100.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $358.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.85 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,734.50. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $73,100.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,735.60. This trade represents a 15.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

