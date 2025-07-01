Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Innospec worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Down 0.2%

Innospec stock opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.73.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Innospec’s payout ratio is 155.56%.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In other news, Director Leslie J. Parrette sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $40,420.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,193.11. This trade represents a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

