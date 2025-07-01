Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 695.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 5,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $164,567.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,809.59. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $48,755.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,286.70. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,376. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarGurus Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.95.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

