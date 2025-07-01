Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 192.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 462.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $105.51 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $130.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 99.91% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $5,187,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,729,885.26. This represents a 27.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total transaction of $261,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,420. The trade was a 71.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,966 shares of company stock worth $12,407,821. 37.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

