Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Griffon by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Griffon by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon stock opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. Griffon Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $611.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. Griffon had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 114.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

