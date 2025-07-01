Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DORM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,954,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Dorman Products news, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total value of $380,451.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,837.08. The trade was a 26.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

DORM opened at $122.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.61 and its 200 day moving average is $125.03. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.05 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $507.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

