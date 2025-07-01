Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,559,000 after acquiring an additional 35,932 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,314,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of KTB opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $622.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on Kontoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Articles

