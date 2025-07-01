Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,192 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $106,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -181.80 and a beta of 1.12. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $579.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,885,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $97,424,356.85. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,099.50. This trade represents a 99.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $22,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 5,609,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,262,410.24. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

