Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,453 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,345,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,954,000 after acquiring an additional 807,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,852,000 after purchasing an additional 796,034 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 7,017.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 690,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,827 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,122,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after buying an additional 540,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Up 1.7%

LBTYK stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Liberty Global Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($3.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.