Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in RLI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its position in RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in RLI by 101.9% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 309.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 7,704.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $91.15.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 16.22%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. RLI’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLI. Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

