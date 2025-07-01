Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFH opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.17 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.89%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.92%.

BFH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

