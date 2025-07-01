Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 105.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 215.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $89.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a one year low of $75.10 and a one year high of $96.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.