Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,994,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,279 shares during the period. Dalal Street LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 1,704,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,263 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,985,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 670,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,361,000 after purchasing an additional 463,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $8,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC stock opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $299.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

