Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 751.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 785.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $55,812.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,491.99. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE CWT opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $56.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Articles

