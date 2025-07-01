Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.43 Million Stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cinemark by 402.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Cinemark by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 210,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,724.24. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $1,672,889.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 94,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,246.50. This trade represents a 35.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,435 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE CNK opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNK. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNK

Cinemark Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.