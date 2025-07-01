Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.63 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2,893.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $2,595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 480,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,613,948.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $5,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259. The trade was a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,156 shares of company stock worth $11,636,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

