Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 507.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MGEE opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MGE Energy Inc. has a one year low of $72.27 and a one year high of $109.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.78.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $218.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.42 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, analysts expect that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

