Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,641 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of First BanCorp. worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 103.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 90,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 68,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

FBP opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $248.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First BanCorp. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

