Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of ABM Industries worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 321.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 116,827 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 17,584 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. UBS Group upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $168,924.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,208.16. This trade represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 37,065 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $1,941,094.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 369,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,884.72. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,227. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

