Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.80 Million Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in StoneX Group by 69.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in StoneX Group by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,679,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 283.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Trading Down 0.3%

StoneX Group stock opened at $91.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $97.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.30 million. Analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 40,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $3,256,405.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 342,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,519,693.30. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Charles M. Lyon sold 17,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,494,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 122,080 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,273.60. This trade represents a 12.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,262 shares of company stock worth $14,772,846. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair started coverage on StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Stories

