Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 393.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,688,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,155,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,790,000 after buying an additional 949,253 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 699,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after buying an additional 672,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,208,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,265,000 after buying an additional 602,456 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HASI opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 11.04 and a quick ratio of 11.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.68. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

