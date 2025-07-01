Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 1,607 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cactus from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Cactus Trading Down 1.3%

WHD opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $280.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Cactus Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.