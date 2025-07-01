Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 3,814 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,287,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 99,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,146,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 996,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,481,000 after buying an additional 63,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American Financial Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 802,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,827,000 after buying an additional 211,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.73 and a twelve month high of $150.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.79 and a 200 day moving average of $127.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AFG. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

