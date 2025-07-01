Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 3,877 Shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,893,000 after buying an additional 78,134 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Frontdoor by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,410,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,785,000 after acquiring an additional 184,051 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Frontdoor by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,368,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,005,000 after acquiring an additional 331,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,034,000 after purchasing an additional 122,981 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

FTDR stock opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. Frontdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 121.05% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

