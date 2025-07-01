Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 4,188 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 90,592 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,307.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $195,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,084 shares in the company, valued at $315,096.32. The trade was a 38.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.27. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

