Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 618 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of LCI Industries worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCII. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in LCI Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LCII. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

LCI Industries Trading Down 0.8%

LCII stock opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $72.31 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.64. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

LCI Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

