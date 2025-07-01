Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Churchill Downs by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.6% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 119,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill Downs

In other news, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $185,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 99,012 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,461.80. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Grissom purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.77 per share, for a total transaction of $927,700.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,877.13. The trade was a 34.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

