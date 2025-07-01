Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAKE. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,062,000 after purchasing an additional 673,076 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $21,827,000. JCP Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 667,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,652,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 382,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after buying an additional 291,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $62.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 46.06% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $927.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 42,900 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,402,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,168. The trade was a 51.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Carango sold 50,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $2,783,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,062.88. This represents a 70.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $7,456,992. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

