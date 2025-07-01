Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 247,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.6% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $3,482,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,508.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 68,815 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.22. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $251.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 237.50%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

