Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,867 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 215.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $178.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.03 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 19.12%. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

