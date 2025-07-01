Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,821,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $214,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,580,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,277,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,412,000 after acquiring an additional 898,835 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,318,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after acquiring an additional 870,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $42.33.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $911.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.39 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,010.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,737.23. This represents a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

