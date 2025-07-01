Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,945,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,991,000 after acquiring an additional 33,641 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,854.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,526,000 after purchasing an additional 473,090 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter worth $54,052,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,124,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSGS. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.60.

Shares of MSGS opened at $209.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 996.62 and a beta of 0.77. The Madison Square Garden Company has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $237.99.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.07). The firm had revenue of $424.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.84 million. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

