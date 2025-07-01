Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 66.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,380,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,049,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,809,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,400. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58, a PEG ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $461.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

