Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,443 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,845,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,318,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,181,000 after purchasing an additional 90,725 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,728,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WD has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.57. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $237.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.78%.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.