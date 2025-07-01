Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,799 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Oceaneering International worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OII. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 29.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 354.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OII shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE OII opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $674.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

