Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,829 Shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 152,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 62,545.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 149,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 148,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 11.4% during the first quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 56,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,898.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,350.27. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of AWR opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.62. American States Water Company has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $148.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

