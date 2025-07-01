Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,844 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 73,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $602.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

