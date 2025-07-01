Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 185 Shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unifirst were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unifirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,133,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unifirst in the fourth quarter valued at $24,576,000. Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifirst in the fourth quarter valued at $8,318,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unifirst by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Unifirst by 27,715.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 target price on Unifirst in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Unifirst and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unifirst in a research note on Monday.

Unifirst Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $188.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.07. Unifirst Corporation has a twelve month low of $156.34 and a twelve month high of $243.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Unifirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.81 million. Unifirst had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unifirst announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unifirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Unifirst’s payout ratio is 17.41%.

Unifirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

