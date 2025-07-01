Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,851 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MHO opened at $112.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 1.79. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $176.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.65.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.18). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $976.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

