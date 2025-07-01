Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,144 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,688 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,993,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,846,000 after purchasing an additional 609,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Virtu Financial by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,696,000 after buying an additional 471,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,196,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 177,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $6,903,571.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,177.28. This represents a 43.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $298,241.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,582.86. This represents a 17.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 362,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,079,615. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.5%

VIRT opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $497.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

