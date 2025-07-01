Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,336 Shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $159,210.60. Following the sale, the director owned 7,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,445.70. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:SXT opened at $98.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $101.21.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $392.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sensient Technologies from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

