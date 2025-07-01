Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,446 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 104.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NMI by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.04 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 55.93%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $71,343.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 66,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,887.40. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $852,320.20. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 409,792 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,371.52. This trade represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,337. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

