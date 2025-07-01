Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 5,292 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Highwoods Properties worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,541,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,154,000 after purchasing an additional 290,356 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HIW. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 0.2%

HIW opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.21. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.31 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 124.22%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.