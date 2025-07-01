Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 875 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPK. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

CPK stock opened at $120.01 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $136.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.56.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.45 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.685 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.