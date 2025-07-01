Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 97 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of ICU Medical worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICUI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in ICU Medical by 764.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 27.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $83,352.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,767.84. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $274,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 479 shares in the company, valued at $65,795.44. This trade represents a 80.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,097 shares of company stock worth $4,860,156 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ICUI opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.82 and a twelve month high of $196.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.20.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.49. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $599.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.