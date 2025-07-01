Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $85,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

