Insider Selling: Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 7,665 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total value of $1,557,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total value of $1,561,053.90.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $1,530,777.15.

On Monday, June 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $1,476,892.20.

On Friday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total transaction of $1,475,052.60.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,712.60.

On Monday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $1,538,212.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $1,529,550.75.

On Monday, June 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,649,737.95.

On Friday, June 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total value of $1,717,483.32.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,656,601.64.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $203.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.34 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Atlassian last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. Atlassian's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

