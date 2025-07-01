Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) EVP Sells 3,110 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $964,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,691 shares in the company, valued at $7,034,210. The trade was a 12.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rebecca Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 24th, Rebecca Pearce sold 2,544 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $775,920.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Rebecca Pearce sold 486 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $145,800.00.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $309.57 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.03 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

